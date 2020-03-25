Hardship, hope and help in uncertain times

As we enter the second week of challenge, tough decisions, hardship and possible turmoil, I wanted to reach out to the business community, employers and employees alike, who are hurting, if not reeling from the past week.

I will tell you that most people who know me, know I am the eternal optimist. This has served me well both personally and professionally – through tough times, challenges and life situations. I now believe that optimism has been tested more than ever before.

Hardship

Starting last week with school closures, eating and drinking establishment closures, social distancing standards, and great uncertainty as to exactly what this COVID-19 was and how to deal with it – our normal chamber work became a background for our new, more important work.

Hearing from people who have lost their jobs, distancing myself from family (including granddaughters who don’t understand not seeing us or hugging us) plus a great deal of time where our Chamber Team was absorbing and reacting to the needs of our members and the community – it all is taking its toll.