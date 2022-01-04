Hamm does not understand the job of the PSC

On Dec. 15 the IR ran a guest view column penned by PSC candidate Kevin Hamm regarding the water flow failure at the Hebgen Dam in late November. A phone call to the PSC and NorthWestern Energy could have provided him the following facts. First, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulates and enforces dam safety compliance verified annually, not the PSC.

Second, Hebgen Dam is a storage facility and doesn’t generate electricity, while Hamm wrote that the temporary shutdown “could collapse our energy grid, depriving thousands of necessary-to-live power.” The problem was a failed gate component (installed 2015 during a $40 million upgrade) on the outlet structure. On-site monitoring equipment didn’t pick up the failure, and after people called with the problem, NWE fixed it within 46 hours of the initial failure. It was a very unfortunate equipment failure installed during the upgrade completed in 2018.

A simple solution would be suggesting NWE add that component to the onsite monitoring equipment, and asking the U.S. Geological Survey to install an audible alarm on their river flow gauge to prevent this in the future. It seems Hamm couldn’t resist the “crisis,” and the chance to suggest to the Montana voter he could do better.

In his opinion piece “All this is on top of the impending disaster that comes from not planning ahead and having the PSC tell ratepayers that NWE is going to charge them between 47% and 62% more for natural gas this coming winter because of rising costs.” The IR just ran the projected cost increase in reporting NWE projections on Nov. 16. The rate per customer remains unchanged yet the increase is due to the cost of the actual natural gas, which is a pass-through to the customers. The PSC has no authority over the price the market charges.

Hamm then suggests his understanding of the job of the PSC with “Part of planning for a public utility is to mitigate those expenses, and the PSC has allowed NWE to fail the people of Montana on this, too. It’s not like NWE doesn’t know how to use storage facilities and futures pricing, they just didn’t for some reason, and the PSC is allowing them to pass that cost on directly to us all.” These conclusions are just false, as utilities have historically secured natural gas supplies for the winter season on fixed-price long term contracts (in law) when the shopped for price is low during non-demand seasons.

The truth about “the impending disaster” is actually just a lack of supply from a failed federal administration constricting new supply by cancelling pipeline projects, reducing production capacity by cancelling federal leases, and anti-hydrocarbon generation policies in D.C. These are policies Hamm defended in his now mostly deleted social media accounts. When Hamm suggests that he could do what the PSC can’t in law proves a lack of understanding of what the job is and the state of affairs in the energy sector today.

I have the experience, understanding and knowledge of the PSC in my candidacy for the District 5 seat, and can bring solutions to the actual problems we face in the energy sector today and tomorrow.

Derek Skees of Kalispell is a Republican candidate for the Public Service Commission, District 5.

