Hal Schmid: Mother Russia?

The atrocities we are witnessing Putin and the Russian army commit in Ukraine every day on TV — murdering civilians by attacking schools and churches, shopping malls and apartment buildings — saddens me to the core.

I remember watching former President Trump honor and kowtow to Putin in Helsinki and dis U.S. intelligence agencies at the same time. I was so embarrassed for our great nation. I could hear President Reagan’s “evil empire” and his “tear down this wall” speech echo in my ears.

I’d read accounts of Trump sharing top-secret intelligence with Russian agents right in the Oval Office soon after he took office in 2017. Back then, I was appalled by that act, as I still am today. But Russian influence may be closer to Montana than we think.

I’ve saved a photo that captures Sen. Daines on his trip to Moscow to meet with Russians on July 4, 2018, prior his successful reelection campaign. I shake my head in disbelief every time I see it. Why attempt to disguise a trip to Moscow on America’s Independence Day?

Then this past March 2022, a small group of right-wing-extremist GOP legislators in Montana lobbied for a special legislative session to focus on their unsubstantiated election-fraud conspiracy. Certainly, this plays into Putin’s plan. Most of their colleagues in the GOP-majority Legislature, however, did not support the conspiracy-theory effort at taxpayers’ expense. Only 44 of 150 state legislators surveyed agreed to the session. It failed and state tax dollars were not squandered.

Earlier though, in January, the conspiracy ad hoc group — Theresa Manzella, Brad Tschida, Bob Phalen and several others — held a public confab in Helena to publicize their election conspiracy-theory efforts. Manzella stated to the media that the confab was not a state-sponsored event and the costs were covered by a nonprofit political organization out of Florida. That nonprofit, it turns out, is the same organization that funded the greatest portion of Sen. Daines’ Arizona recount fiasco in 2021.

It was disappointing to me — but surprisingly consistent with the actions of Trump-GOP factions — to find that the nonprofit money for that ad hoc conspiracy confab in Helena came from Patrick Byrne who was in a three-year relationship with Maria Butina before the Russian NRA gun activist was arrested in 2018 as a Russian spy and was incarcerated for her activities related to the 2016 presidential election.

Butina is out of prison now and back in Moscow where she is a member of Putin’s political party and was elected to a seat in the lower house of the Russian parliament. In a recent BBC interview, Butina claimed that the Russians are harming no civilians in Ukraine — the Ukrainians are bombing themselves. Hmm, okay.

Patrick Byrne continues to send financial gifts to Butina in Russia, according to Business Insider. He also continues to promote election fraud conspiracies across the nation. And, on July 15, Byrne was interviewed by the Jan. 6 House Select Committee for his role in a late-night Dec. 18, 2020, meeting in the Oval Office with Trump and two other non-White House individuals with ties to Russia.

The Russian atrocities we are witnessing in Ukraine — Putin’s attempt to destroy a young democratic constitutional republic and his willingness to kill innocent women and children in the process — appear to be inching closer to Montana than most of us are likely aware. The ad hoc election-conspiracy committee of the Montana GOP might be a good bellwether to watch.