I write as chair of the Lewis and Clark County-City of Helena Heritage Tourism Council. This citizen council serves as the local government advisory body concerning historic preservation issues. Council members also research and write the “Nuggets from Helena” history articles which appear in the Independent Record each month.
Hal Jacobson recently termed off the council after nearly a decade of dedicated service. Hal was instrumental in developing the council’s comprehensive revision of the Historic Building Demolition ordinance. Historic building demolition came into public focus again following the 2017 Central School demolition hearings. The text of the existing ordinance is inadequate in addressing the varied circumstances in which historic building demolition occurs. Amendments and revisions drafted by the Tourism Council seek to address the deficiencies of the current ordinance. The revised draft ordinance is currently pending before the Helena City Commission.
The Tourism Council, like other City and County advisory boards, is made up of diverse and interested citizens who volunteer their time and effort in advising the county commission, the mayor and the city commission regarding complex local issues. Hal epitomizes the dedication of these citizen advisers. In addition to his service on the Tourism Council, he served on the Board of Directors of Helena United Way for over 30 years. He was elected multiple times to the Montana House of Representatives until termed out. His service there was characterized by his ability to reach across the partisan divide trying to find workable solutions to problems confronting Montanans.
The involvement of citizen advisory volunteers make Lewis and Clark County and Helena a better place to live and grow. Hal Jacobson’s service to our community has been exemplary. Thanks, Hal for making a difference.
Mike Shields is chair of the Lewis and Clark County-City of Helena Heritage Tourism Council.
