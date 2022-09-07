Guy Alsentzer: Oil and water don't mix in SW Montana

Clean water and healthy landscapes are the lifeblood of southwest Montana. Water flows through our wetlands, creeks, reservoirs and rivers, providing drinking water for Montanans and critical habitat for wild trout and arctic grayling. Vibrant, healthy public lands and forests also protect wildlife, support rural traditions, and maintain our way of life. These natural amenities are the backbone of our local economies and should be protected as such.

Unfortunately, southwest Montana’s public lands and waters may now be under greater threat of industrial oil and gas development. That’s because there are stipulations in the new Inflation Reduction Act requiring the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to hold quarterly oil and gas lease sales and offer huge amounts of public lands for leasing each year. In southwest Montana – where nearly 90% of public lands across the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Centennial valleys are currently open to leasing despite the area largely having little to no potential for oil and gas production – this means putting our public lands at harmful and unnecessary risk, unless important steps are taken to protect this treasured landscape.

Speculative leasing in southwest Montana isn’t an abstract threat. Oil and gas companies have nominated thousands of acres in both the Big Hole and Beaverhead watersheds which were temporarily deferred only after public outcry. And corporate speculators have still managed to lock up leases in the Tendoy Mountains.

The Tendoys are critical winter range habitat and a migratory corridor for elk, mule deer and bighorn sheep. The Tendoy feeder streams and wetlands fill our rivers and recharge groundwater, providing vital habitat for the native Westslope Cutthroat. If built out, a Tendoy lease could produce thousands of gallons of toxic and contaminated wastewater, polluting finite water resources and threatening the area’s sensitive wildlife.

The Tendoy lease is a prime example of how the broken oil and gas leasing system leaves valuable southwest Montana landscapes vulnerable to nonsensical industrial development. Even when leases are not developed, public lands are still prevented from being managed for other valuable uses, like outdoor recreation and wildlife habitat.

Public land management should match the values of our landscapes and those who depend on it, yet the current BLM plan for the area, known as a Resource Management Plan (RMP), fails to do so. The outdated 2006 RMP for southwest Montana still permits and encourages oil and gas leasing in some of our most treasured watersheds, preventing the BLM from responsibly managing public resources for the community's benefit.

Let’s look at the facts. Hunting and angling in Beaverhead County generates over $167 million in local economic activity and supports over 1,400 jobs. It is also home to nearly 500 family farms and ranching businesses, which generated $147 million in revenue just last year. Hunting, fishing, farming and ranching are bedrock traditions of our communities.

Yet today, the scale is tipped towards incentivizing oil and gas development. Recently, BLM began updating its management strategies to identify where leasing on public lands no longer makes sense. BLM should do so again in southwest Montana. Fortunately, there is already broad support from local businesses and community members for the BLM to better protect these landscapes, water, and existing uses. A coalition of concerned citizens, landowners, small businesses, and watershed and conservation groups sent a letter to the Bureau seeking needed updates, but so far the BLM has failed to act.

With the recent mandate of even more oil and gas leasing to occur on our public lands over the next decade, it’s more critical now than ever to protect our state’s iconic wild places. It’s time for the BLM and Montana’s State Director to revisit outdated and inadequate management plans in Montana to better protect our water resources, lands, wildlife, and special places for current and future generations.