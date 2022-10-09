Guest view: Voter turnout matters to our democracy

A healthy democracy depends on an engaged electorate. A disengaged or disinterested population risks tyranny.

The League of Women Voters urges you to vote in the 2022 General Election. Don’t allow misinformation to discourage you.

The Montana Supreme Court recently reinstated same-day voter registration, and pre-2021 voter ID and ballot collection requirements, making it possible for more Montanans to vote. Voting determines who will represent you at the state and federal level and whether the proposed ballot issues will go into effect.

Montana has a strong history of citizens turning out to vote. Nationally, 67% of eligible voters voted in 2020; 73.5% of eligible Montanans voted. We can do better. According to the U.S. Census, in 2020 Montana had about 830,000 eligible voters; 753,000 people registered to vote and 612,000 voted. Nearly one quarter of our state’s citizens, almost 220,000 eligible voters, remained silent. Our current governor was elected by 40% of eligible voters, our attorney general by 41% and our secretary of state by 37%.

Register to Vote

To vote in Montana’s General Election, a citizen must be registered.

Check your voter registration today on the Montana Secretary of State’s Elections website: app.mt.gov/voterinfo/. Verify:

1. Voter status as “active”

2. Mailing address

3. Absentee ballot status

If you are not registered correctly, download the registration form from the secretary of state’s election website, complete and sign the form, then mail or deliver the form and any additional identification to your County Election Office. Regular voter registration ends Oct. 11, after which only in-person registration is available, including on Election Day.

Voting in Montana

Over 70% of Montana voters use an absentee ballot and receive their ballots in the mail. To ensure that an absentee ballot is returned to the County Election Office on time, we recommend mailing it by Oct. 30, or delivering it directly to the County Election Office during regular business hours but no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Beginning Oct. 11, those voting in-person may vote early at the election office by going to the office, requesting an absentee ballot, completing it and putting it into the election ballot drop box.

On Election Day, those voting in-person at their polling place must show the election judges valid identification as was required in 2020 and prior elections, which includes student IDs. If your ID doesn’t match your information on the voter registration role, you may use a provisional ballot but must bring in or mail a copy of verifying information the next day to have your vote count.

You can’t vote twice. If you were given an absentee ballot, have returned it and it has been accepted, the elections office will have a record. You will not be given a second ballot.

Montana’s Election System is Secure

Montana election officials take multiple steps to ensure that elections are safe and secure. They test voting and vote counting machines before the election to ensure they are working properly. No machines are connected to the internet. Only paper ballots are used, so voters can confirm their vote before they cast it and votes can be accurately counted.

Absentee ballots are sent only to active voters who request them. Signatures on every absentee ballot are checked against signatures on registration forms; identification is required to register and to vote. Ballots are kept secure once received, during the tabulation process, and after tabulation. Election judges, who take an oath to uphold the integrity of our elections, are friends and neighbors who serve their communities in facilitating fair elections.

Democracy depends on you. Please vote in the Nov. 8 General Election.