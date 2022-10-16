Guest view: Support the Montana Constitution and the Montana Public Trust Coalition

Montanans love our public lands and waters and have deep connections to our natural environment. Montana’s 1972 Constitution codified much of Montana’s historical natural resource accomplishments directly into our Constitution. These successes include the recovery of wild animals across our impressive landscape, the right of every day citizens to hunt and fish regardless of wealth or birthright, our right to a clean and healthful environment, and even our first-in-the nation stream access law. Unfortunately, certain elected officials in the last legislature sought to undo over 100 years of our collective public effort — and new threats to our Constitution and Montana way of life are pending as the next legislature prepares to convene.

The Montana Public Trust Coalition formed in response to these assaults on the public trust. This grass-roots coalition from across Montana and across the political spectrum has asked all legislative candidates if they will promise to defend our constitution (as required by their oath of office), in particular our right to hunt and fish as well as a clean and healthful environment, and to reject any effort to reduce or privatize natural resources already held in the public trust. Only two years ago, these concerns would have been unthinkable; however, today Montana’s long standing culture and traditions are at risk.

Please join us in reaching out to all legislative candidates and asking them to defend our constitution, our right to hunt and fish, our right to a clean and healthful environment — and to not devalue the public trust.

You can see the pledge of the Montana Public Trust Coalition, their story, their supporters, and sign on to this broad effort to preserve Montana’s Constitution here: montanapublictrustcoalition.com/.