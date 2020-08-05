Guest view: Settlement brings Wildlife Services’ killing program out of the shadows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a major win for wildlife in Montana, WildEarth Guardians recently settled our lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, after the federal program agreed to severely curtail its slaughter of native wildlife and the use of cruel tools such as snares, traps and poisons in Montana.

For those unfamiliar with Wildlife Services, this multimillion-dollar federal program annually kills an average of about 1,500,000 native wildlife species nationally. Relying on taxpayer dollars for its killing campaigns, Wildlife Services often uses costly methods such as “aerial gunning” to launch preemptive strikes on thousands of native carnivores — before there has been any actual conflict with humans or livestock.

In Montana alone, over just the past three years, Wildlife Services has reported killing 152 wolves, four grizzly bears, 52 mountain lions, 18 black bears, 320 foxes and more than 20,000 coyotes.