Guest view: LR-131 is unnecessary and harmful

The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade and rescinding the right to an abortion shifted the responsibility to protect women’s reproductive health care to state legislatures.

The 2021 Montana Legislature voted to put legislative referendum LR-131 (the “Born Alive Infant Protection Act”) on the ballot for the 2022 general election. LR-131 would require medical providers to use all means available to prolong the life of a fetus removed alive from the womb, regardless of its chance of survival, or risk criminal penalties of up to $50,000 and up to 20 years in prison.

LR-131 is unnecessary. Montana law already recognizes the responsibility of medical providers to care for viable infants outside of the womb. In an environment where doctors and nurses are already quitting and retiring early because of intolerable conditions in the current health care model, LR-131 would only aggravate those conditions.

LR-131 is harmful to women’s health. Passage of laws similar to LR-131 in other states had a chilling effect on health care providers’ willingness to perform abortions because of the risk of prosecution. The law would reduce women’s access to reproductive health care and put women at risk, especially those without the means to travel out of state to get the care they need.

LR-131 would cause real harm to nonviable infants by requiring extreme medical procedures to prolong intolerable pain and suffering. A severely disabled infant with a negative prognosis can require millions of dollars in care, ultimately paid by taxpayers and the insured to prolong a predictably short and painful life. These decisions need to be made by medical experts who are fully knowledgeable about each unique situation.

LR-131 could harm parents by interfering with their ability to comfort, hold and touch their nonviable infant while it is dying.

LR-131 undermines democracy. When women and those who can become pregnant can no longer make and carry out reproductive decisions about their own bodies, they are no longer equal citizens in our democracy.

The League of Women Voters believes that public policy in a pluralistic society must affirm the constitutional right of privacy of the individual to make reproductive choices. This legislation foreshadows the erosion of other well-established constitutional rights, including marriage equality, access to contraception, and the right to engage in private, consensual intimate conduct.

We urge you to vote “no” on LR-131.

Montana’s Constitution protects the inviolable equal rights of women and guarantees equal protection under the law.

Interpretation of the Montana Constitution lies with justices elected to the courts. There are two Montana Supreme Court justice positions on the ballot this November. Future courts could issue court decisions that do not reflect established precedence and fly in the face of the will of the people. Now is the time to find out more about candidates for these two positions and their views on constitutional law and precedence.

Women hold the power to create a more perfect democracy. We have been fighting for equal rights in the United States since the Woman’s Rights Convention, held in Seneca Falls, New York, in 1848. It was a long fight to win passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920, extending the right to vote to some women; voting rights were not extended to all women until the Civil Rights Act of 1965. It was a long fight to the Roe v. Wade decision in 1972, granting bodily autonomy to women.

All of these are now at risk.

Women’s rights are human rights. Make your voice heard at the ballot box this November.