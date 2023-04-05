We live in a special place.

Helena is a small community with remarkable assets— world-class outdoor recreation, abundant artistic expression, and a bustling local economy.

Yet none of these vital resources can compare with Helena’s greatest strength: our public schools and the dedicated educators who make these schools exceptional.

This spring, we have an opportunity to build on this core strength by voting YES on Helena’s public school levies. As former school board trustees, we invite you to vote “Yes” for two important reasons.

First, every 10 years, Helenans vote to renew our Building Reserve Levies, which are essential to the operation of our elementary, middle and high schools. Without these levies, we cannot maintain or repair the buildings where our children go to learn each day. Without these levies we cannot keep our schools safe, warm and secure.

In the past, Helenans have supported these levies because we agree children should not be asked to learn in cold or overheated classrooms or attend school in buildings with broken windows, shoddy electrical wiring or leaky plumbing. And no child should be sent to a school with doors and windows that fail to meet basic security standards.

With the exception of our three new elementary schools, Helena’s schools are very old, with an average age of 72; 65 if you leave the three new elementary schools in the equation. Just like an aged house, these community owned buildings are in constant need of upkeep and repair.

Last year, for example, we used these funds to replace outdated and potentially dangerous lighting systems, broken heating systems and new roofs. If you have any doubt about the state of our facilities, we invite you to tour our buildings and see for yourself why this money is vital to ensure the safety and comfort of our students and staff.

Second, operational levies pay for all the other things that allow our schools to function. The elementary operational levy is our locally controlled funding source supplementing our ability to pay salaries to our exceptional staff, utilities, liability insurance and supplies — from textbooks, to paper, to janitorial needs.

As we all know from our own experiences inflation is high. The school district faces the same circumstance, with projected increases of 17% for electricity, 49% for natural gas, and 30-40% for custodial and maintenance supplies and equipment.

This spring, there will be three levies on the ballot: two Building Reserve Levies for our high school and elementary districts and one Operational Levy for the elementary general fund.

We encourage you to vote YES on these levies because our children deserve well-maintained, well-staffed and well-supplied schools. We plan to vote YES because these levies are an essential investment in our children’s future.

Join us because Helena is a special place, and we want to keep it that way!