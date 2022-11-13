Guest view: Legislative redistricting – Back to basics

Montana created one of the first independent redistricting commissions in the nation with our 1972 Constitution. Measures used to define political fairness indicate all of the legislative district maps Commissions adopted since 1972 had no significant political bias compared to party proportion of voters, based on election outcomes in the first election in which the maps were used. Maps drawn in 2000 and after resulted in the election of Native Americans proportional to the Native share of the state’s population.

Redistricting is necessary every 10 years to ensure that our elected institutions continue to be representative of our population. By law, each newly drawn district has approximately the same number of people, which for this commission is about 10,800 for a Montana House district. Districts also must comply with the Voting Rights Act that mandates enough majority-minority districts to allow for minority populations to elect representatives in proportion to their population. Since the 2000 census, Montana Commissions created sufficient majority-minority districts for Native American proportional representation.

Redistricting also corrects the imbalance between the number of voters who vote Republican or Democrat, and the number of seats each party holds in the Montana Legislature. Data from 2016-2020 indicate that 55-57% of Montana voters vote Republican, but the current Republican share of seats in the Montana House of Representatives is 67% and of the Senate is 62%. This over-representation of Republicans indicates that old district boundaries are disenfranchising voter representation at the state level. The current commission adopted a goal to not unduly favor one political party. New district boundaries need to accurately reflect the political distribution of Montana voters.

Some public testimony to the commission claimed that odd-shaped proposed districts in their communities are “gerrymandered”. Gerrymandering has nothing to do with district shape. The Encyclopedia Britannica defines gerrymandering as “the practice of drawing the boundaries of electoral districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage over its rivals.” It is the impact of proposed districts that determines whether they are gerrymandered. The Commission is charged with drawing a map that represents the entire state, not one community or several counties. The impact of proposed districts must be assessed at the state level.

There are other goals that the commission set for itself: honoring the boundaries of communities of interest and creating districts that are “politically competitive” (i.e., districts where either party’s candidate has a fair chance to win an election). Competitive districts strengthen democracy; they encourage voter turn-out and demand that candidates pay attention to a broad range of constituent concerns.

Drawing districts that meet all these goals and that are compact, contiguous, and honor county, city and town boundaries, is challenging. The Commission will have to make trade-offs and draw districts with irregular shapes. On what basis should these tradeoffs be made?

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization. When the U.S. Supreme Court made its 2019 ruling on gerrymandering, the league filed briefs on behalf of Republicans in the Maryland case and on behalf of Democrats in the North Carolina case. Our commitment is to the quality of our democracy and governance.

Elections are based on the one-person/one-vote concept. This is strengthened when districts are competitive. This is violated when district boundaries allow one party to dominate the legislature beyond its proportional share of the electorate and disenfranchise minority and minority party voters. The structure put in place by the commission’s district boundaries will determine how well the 2024 legislature represents the diversity of Montana. The league urges the commission to prioritize what’s best for our democracy in determining the final map.