Last month, Helena voters sent a clear message that will resonate throughout our community for years to come.

Voters overwhelmingly approved all three public school levies on the ballot, signaling our community’s commitment to delivering quality education for our children.

As proud parents and grandparents of students who benefit from Helena's public schools, this outcome holds personal significance. It fills us with immense pride and gratitude to see our community come together to secure the future of our schools and invest in the success of our children.

The impact of these votes is meaningful. A remarkable $17.5 million will be directed toward the Elementary Building Reserve Fund, $1.75 million annually for the next decade. The High School Building Reserve Fund will also receive $7.5 million, $750,000 each year for the next 10 years. Furthermore, the Elementary General Fund will benefit from a modest annual increase of $358,735. In short, our school buildings will remain in good repair through 2034, and our elementary classrooms will get a boost to help keep pace with inflation.

Voters’ resounding approval of the levies, with an average margin of nearly 10%, speaks volumes about the deep-rooted commitment to education in our community.

It’s clear, Helenans stand united behind our kids during a challenging time for schools across the country. Our state Legislature does not adequately fund public schools, offering biannual increases that are 50% below the current annual inflation rate.

At the same time, Congress has consistently failed to meet its legal funding obligations year after year. These problems aren’t going away, but neither are we.

Nearly all public schools across the country face funding challenges, but in Helena, certain challenges are within our control. Together, we can pass levies and bonds. We can establish a local vision for quality schools, and we can implement that vision.

We know our public schools are the lifeblood of our community. As community members who see firsthand the positive impact of our schools on our children and grandchildren, we understand the immeasurable value they provide. Our schools are a unifying force. They bind our community together and build a brighter future for all of us.

It is with profound gratitude that we extend our appreciation to all those who dedicated their time, energy, resources and votes to support the passage of these crucial levies.

Together, we sent a message: we will not falter in our mission to provide our children with the education they deserve.