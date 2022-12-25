Guest view: Affordable housing in under seige in Montana

The Montana Building Industry Association (MBIA) is concerned by the inaccurate statements made by the former Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), John E. Tubbs, in his opinion published on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

In Montana, residential water is the least impactful use to water, with 0.4% for domestic and 2% municipal use overall, according to the 2015 State Water Plan. Residential water use is often blamed for excessive consumption while policymakers turn a blind eye to the real influencers of water; agriculture and evaporation, which combined consume 94% of Montana’s water resources, yet housing continues to be the most regulated land use activity in the state.

We have witnessed similar examples of “do as I say, not as I do” hypocrisy in recent years of fighting for affordable and attainable housing. Tubbs fails to acknowledge the personal direct benefits from his own exempt well, while advocating restrictions for others.

In fact, a quick search of the DNRC exempt well database shows that the Tubbs Family benefits from several exempt wells. We must also point out that under Tubbs’ leadership; the DNRC continued to legally issue exemptions without complaint on his part.

Mr. Tubbs sits on the board of the Upper Missouri Waterkeepers, an organization suing Broadwater County and the DNRC. In his op-ed, Mr. Tubbs calls out the 39 home Horse Creek Hills development as a “prime example of a developer asserting their right to subdivide and develop with no regard to impact on senior water rights or local resources.”

This statement is simply inaccurate. The developer adhered to Department of Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations as well as the DNRC, Broadwater County and other regulatory entities and was appropriately issued water rights.

We believe the article drafted by Mr. Tubbs is not about ground water impacts to surface (senior) water rights. We feel the article is about using water use as a mechanism to drive fear into the minds of Montanans in effort to stop housing development. Mr. Tubbs appears to be attempting to influence his lawsuit via public opinion rather than through the court.

Mr. Tubbs failed to mention that the Upper Missouri Waterkeepers have also filed suit against the EPA over a “No Environmental Impact” assessment finding in Big Sky on a subdivision proposed to redevelop an abandoned gravel pit.

This subdivision, in addition to single family homes, proposes to accommodate 136 units of single-family condos, 130 units for multifamily condos, and 11 commercial mixed-use buildings.

There is no doubt that we need housing in Montana, and articles such as the one Mr. Tubbs drafted with the anti-development mindset are perpetuating urban sprawl, increasing housing prices, reducing availability for workforce housing, and are preventing our children from being able to afford to live and work in our state.

Mr. Tubbs is clearly in the “do as I say, not as I do” camp, and he – an exempt well holder and water user - should focus on the true problems facing this state. Rather than lodging suit against local and state government for policies he enforced months ago, Tubbs should be aiding developers as we seek responsible and sustainable solutions to our housing crisis.

If we are to have a Montana comeback, we need to be building affordable attainable housing without threat of lawsuit and the unnecessary red tape constricting an already over-regulated activity.