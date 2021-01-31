Guest opinion: Permitless carry bill is good for Montanans

Sixteen states – Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming – already allow gun owners to carry firearms without a government-issued permit. Are our neighbors to the east and south somehow more trustworthy than us?

The gun control crowd is engaging in howling hysterics claiming this is a bad idea. But, their claims are exaggerations and sometimes outright lies. Lest we forget, they also claimed more than 40 years ago that conceal carry would result in High Noon like gun duels in the streets. One often repeated bogus claim is that constitutional carry allows bad guys to carry firearms That’s false. HB 102 changes nothing about who can own and carry a firearm and who can’t. If a person is not allowed to possess a firearm, then that person is not allowed to carry one. HB 102 changes nothing about that fact.