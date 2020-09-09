Grow Montana, create good jobs

I will fight to reinstate Country of Origin Labeling for beef and pork products to give Montana ranchers — who produce the best meat in the world — a leg up, and I’ll provide for an extension of the Made in Montana and Grown in Montana brand to meat products.

And I will push to ensure farmers and ranchers always have the right to repair their own equipment, instead of being forced to rely on overpriced dealer-authorized repair shops, saving time and money on costly repairs.

Folks like my opponent seem to think that the food at the grocery store just magically appears on the shelves.

It doesn’t.

There are families and communities behind every bag of flour you buy and every cut of beef you eat, and as your next governor I will make sure the hardworking farmers and ranchers who raise the world’s finest beef, wheat, barley and lentils have the support they need to thrive for generations to come.

Our Montana way of life depends on it.

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney of Butte is the Democratic candidate for governor of Montana.

