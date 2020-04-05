Green Party certification must be rescinded

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

I was alarmed by the recent revelations that out-of-state signature gatherers employed by the same organization hired to qualify the Green Party for the ballot in 2018 were once again collecting signatures for the Green Party, despite the Montana Green Party’s unequivocal public condemnation of the effort.

Up until this week, no group had come forward to admit their financial support for this operation — aside from an out-of-state dark money group that abandoned its operation in its infancy. And despite a state law requiring groups to register as a minor party qualification committee within five days of raising or spending more than $500 on signature gathering. On March 6th, the Secretary of State certified the Green Party to be on the ballot, despite the funding source behind the campaign being a mystery and the funder having clearly violated state law in the course of acquiring the certification.

Recently, the mystery of the Green Party signatures was finally solved when it was reported that the Montana GOP had been bankrolling the covert operation all along, spending $100,000 to finance the signature gathering effort. Republicans led the deception that put petition gatherers in the parking lots of grocery stores and post offices wearing buttons and insignia that implied they were Green Party Members.