Graybill will defend our constitution, for the people

We, the undersigned, were delegates to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention. We sign this letter as individual Montana citizens who also happen to have been delegates who helped craft Montana’s highly-respected state constitution that the attorney general of Montana is sworn to uphold.

We are voting for Raph Graybill in the Democratic Primary for attorney general. There is no stronger candidate to defend and uphold the values of the constitution we worked so hard to craft with our fellow citizens/delegates - 100 in all. Since its ratification, our constitution has made Montana citizenship special and unique.

During the 1972 convention, each of us got to know Raph Graybill’s grandfather, Leo Graybill, Jr., who was president of the Montana Constitutional Convention. His steady hand of leadership guided all delegates in a search for what was right. The debates and discussions we had yielded a forward-looking constitution “for this and future generations” — one we can still turn to with pride. It protects the individual right of privacy, secures the right to a clean and healthful environment, and guarantees the public’s right-to-know and to participate in governmental decision-making. And it guarantees the right to quality public education for all.