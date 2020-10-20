Graybill only candidate who will defend health care

Montana’s health care is currently under attack by an extremist lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to undermine the Affordable Care Act.
Under the ACA, Republicans and Democrats in Montana came together to pass Medicaid expansion. This expanded health care to more than 90,000 Montanans and helped our rural hospitals keep their doors open. It also added 10,000 jobs and over $1 billion dollars to the state economy.
But if this lawsuit is successful, it will have disastrous consequences for our state. Not only would it end health care coverage for 90,000 Montanans, it would deny protections for those with preexisting conditions, raise health care costs on seniors, and close our rural hospitals.
As frontline health care workers in Montana, we know just how important it is to fight to protect quality, affordable health care. That’s why we — the Service Employees International Union SEIU 775—are endorsing Raph Graybill for attorney general. He’s the only candidate who will go to court to defend our health care and protect Montanans with preexisting conditions.
Extremist attorneys general, motivated by partisanship, brought this lawsuit before the Supreme Court with the sole mission of dismantling the ACA and ripping away health care from Montanans.
Austin Knudsen, the Republican nominee for attorney general, has backed this dangerous lawsuit from day one of his campaign. He wants to join this lawsuit as attorney general and says it is the entire reason he decided to run for office.
In contrast, Raph Graybill will go to court to defend the ACA and protect Montanans’ health care. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, access to health care is more important than ever for Montanans, especially for those living with a preexisting condition or needing to access a rural hospital.
SEIU 775 — which represents long-term health care workers across Montana — opposes any lawsuit that threatens health care quality, affordability or accessibility. Especially amid a pandemic.
SEIU 775 knows the ACA is not perfect. But repealing the legislation with no replacement is not the solution. It would result in a public health catastrophe. Not only would more than 90,000 Montanans lose their coverage, but the more than 400,000 Montanans with preexisting conditions could be denied care. Approximately half of the state’s population could have their insurance ripped away because they have asthma, diabetes, heart disease, cancer or at one point struggled with an addiction.
Other consequences of the extremist lawsuit would be equally devastating. Thousands in our community would lose access to primary care, preventative services, and behavioral and mental health care. Coverage for dependents under 26 years old will be gone, and we will see the cost of prescriptions drugs and employer-backed health insurance skyrocket. Worst of all, if successful, the lawsuit will end critical funding to our rural hospitals making them more likely to close and limiting access to care for Montanans.
The anti-health care lawsuit is irresponsible. We must fight to keep the protections provided with the ACA and improve upon our health care, not dismantle it.
SEIU will continue to advocate for a health care system that ensures access to quality and essential health care services covered for all citizens. Nurses, health care workers, and, indeed, all Montana citizens deserve to understand the importance of the ACA and the potential impact of this lawsuit so that they can make informed decisions at the ballot box. Here, that choice is clear.
For these reasons, SEIU 775 and its health care workers endorse Raph Graybill for attorney general.
Jacquie Helt is the Montana State Director of SEIU 775, based in Helena.
