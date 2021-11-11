Grateful for experience with Montana State Parks AmeriCorps

I have been serving as the team lead with Montana State Parks AmeriCorps for almost 10 months. My time here has been filled with adventure, opportunity and growth, both personally and professionally. In this position, I helped develop a statewide Jr Ranger passport book, revamped our volunteer manual, and assisted all members in a variety of ways. From trail building to team building, I wouldn’t have had my experience be any other way!

During the summer months, I had the opportunity to visit many of our state parks assisting on multiple projects. Two of my favorite projects took place at Lewis and Clark Caverns and Makoshika State Park. At the caverns, I helped the local Boy Scout troop build a new hiking trail and quarried some stone to help build a retaining wall. Working outside this term helped me realize that I love working with my hands and stepping out of the office every now and then. Makoshika held a music festival and I assisted at the nature table, furs table, and community mural creation station. This was a wonderful event to be a part of and this area of the state is absolutely beautiful.

While in Helena, I learned what it is like to be a part of a state agency. I worked with many of the divisions of FWP, but the one that resonated with me the most was the Communication and Education division. Montana WILD generously allowed me to contribute to their events and programming this year. The largest realization for me was that I now want to go into the field of environmental education. This was something that was unclear for me at the beginning of the year and became clearer as I spent more time at Montana WILD and outdoors in general educating the youth of Montana.

My time in Montana has been in a word, transformative. I’ve made lifelong friendships, developed skills I would have not otherwise, and gained direction as to where I want my career to head. I will absolutely be recommending AmeriCorps to anyone who has an interest in the program or national service in general. I’m confident this AmeriCorps experience will have a positive effect on me for years to come.

Amanda Coyle is a 2018 Kenyon College graduate and Returned Peace Corps Volunteer from Mongolia (2018-2020). She has been serving as the Montana State Parks AmeriCorps team leader since 2021. Her interests lie in environmental education and international affairs.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0