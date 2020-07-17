Governor's mask mandate could undermine success against coronavirus

I personally agree that wearing a mask is a good idea, and I encourage everyone to wear a mask whenever practicable. But I am concerned about the mask mandate issued by Governor Bullock for the reasons that a group of Sheriffs and County Attorneys told Governor Bullock last week.
We told the Governor that we believed a mask order would be very difficult to enforce, and we recommended education and encouragement to wear masks, instead of an order. Second, we told the Governor that a directive needs to be clearly understood and consistent, so that a person traveling through the State would know when and where it was required. Finally, we asked the Governor to give the public advance notice, and not to issue any directive that takes effect immediately. We told him we and the public would need time to figure out how to live with it.
The mandate makes me concerned the Governor did not listen to our input. This mask order violates all of our requests. So now I have to figure out how to immediately enforce an unclear and complicated mandate which applies in some areas of the State, but not others. And I’m concerned that the directive is going to take away the progress we have been making in getting buy-in by the public to wear masks voluntarily. Third, our law enforcement agencies are already stretched thin to deal with existing crime in our communities. I believe, just as several Sheriffs told the Governor last week, that enforcing this mask order will over-extend local enforcement agencies. Ironically, this comes at a time when some communities in Montana want to de-fund law enforcement. Finally, this order may harm local businesses, as they may be responsible for violations committed by their customers.
Any government-issued mandate to wear masks should meet three criteria: First, it needs to be clear and understandable. Second, it needs to gain buy-in and support from the community, including the enforcement community. Finally, it should not further burden the economy. This order likely does not meet those criteria.
As I told Governor Bullock last week, a mask order may further divide our state along unnecessary political and ideological lines, and may undermine our success against coronavirus. I urge all Montanans to do the right thing and show courtesy and respect for your neighbors, rather than rely upon a governmental order to get us through this crisis. We need to follow common sense, voluntary measures like social distancing, testing, and yes wearing masks. As a community, we must unite and do the right thing to stop this disease.
Cory Swanson is the Broadwater County Attorney.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.