Governor's mask mandate could undermine success against coronavirus

We told the Governor that we believed a mask order would be very difficult to enforce, and we recommended education and encouragement to wear masks, instead of an order. Second, we told the Governor that a directive needs to be clearly understood and consistent, so that a person traveling through the State would know when and where it was required. Finally, we asked the Governor to give the public advance notice, and not to issue any directive that takes effect immediately. We told him we and the public would need time to figure out how to live with it.

The mandate makes me concerned the Governor did not listen to our input. This mask order violates all of our requests. So now I have to figure out how to immediately enforce an unclear and complicated mandate which applies in some areas of the State, but not others. And I’m concerned that the directive is going to take away the progress we have been making in getting buy-in by the public to wear masks voluntarily. Third, our law enforcement agencies are already stretched thin to deal with existing crime in our communities. I believe, just as several Sheriffs told the Governor last week, that enforcing this mask order will over-extend local enforcement agencies. Ironically, this comes at a time when some communities in Montana want to de-fund law enforcement. Finally, this order may harm local businesses, as they may be responsible for violations committed by their customers.