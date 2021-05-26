Governor vetoed bill to address child care

During my campaign for the Legislature in 2020, I worked hard for four more years of a Democratic governor in Montana. And yet, when Gov. Gianforte was elected, I was cautiously hopeful about his drive towards economic recovery across the state. Gianforte’s plan to get Montana “back to business” guided Republicans’ efforts during the session, who passed sweeping regressive legislation cutting taxes for large corporations and the wealthy.

Though I disagree on the governor’s approach – prioritizing the wealthiest Montanans and out-of-state corporations to lift up our communities – I was committed to spending the session thinking policy solutions for economic development. I focused on the child care crisis across Montana and the impact a lack of affordable, accessible child care has on our economy and workforce.

Access to child care is a critical piece of emerging from the pandemic and getting Montanans back to work. When 53% of kiddos who need care do not have access to a day care spot, child care is just as vital for working class parents reentering the workforce as it is for businesses recruiting and retaining workers. Montana’s long-term economic success depends on early childhood development opportunities, and the safety, stability, health and education they bring. By not addressing the lack of child care, we are ignoring a key structural component of our economy.