Governor continues to block Office of Public Instruction from the table

I am optimistic for the coming school year. I would rather be talking about the positive vision for Montana education than the Governor’s vacant leadership lacking transparency. On March 3rd, the Governor created Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force, leaving out a significant sector impacted by COVID-19; the education community. Under pressure, the Governor’s staff allowed the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) to participate.

After a few in-person and virtual meetings attended by the OPI’s school health and safety experts, the OPI received an email on May 4th from a Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) staffer stating: “We are going to be canceling these meetings for the foreseeable future…”. The Governor has indicated the Task Force continues to meet, yet that was the last I heard from the Task Force. This example showcases the Governor’s lack of communication and coordination resulting in misinformation being sent to school leaders.