Gov. Ted Schwinden cared for Montana
Gov. Ted Schwinden cared for Montana

Thanks to Bob Brown for his recent tribute to Ted Schwinden on this page. I remember Ted Schwinden as a governor who cared for the land and the people of Montana, including state workers.

When he was running for governor, Ted was banquet speaker at the annual meeting of the Montana Academy of Sciences, which met that year at MSU Northern in Havre. As a farmer from Wolf Point and Commissioner of State Lands, he had a practical, no-nonsense approach to coal development, which was a hot topic in those days. He spoke to a packed house, a testament to his popularity in eastern Montana.

As governor, one of his frequent trips to his home base ‘Back East’ was to the tiny town of Jordan, Montana. There he dropped by the senior center, where my dad often went to play cards and visit with other old timers. My dad was not much on politics and didn’t know Ted Schwinden from a bale of hay, but he soon learned who he was. Ted introduced himself and had a picture taken of him with my dad. It is my favorite picture of my late father.

As a state employee, I had the pleasure of riding with the governor to Denver aboard the state-owned Beechcraft King Air. In Denver, Ted was recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency for his environmental work in Montana.

My favorite Ted story is from much earlier when he was a Ph.D. candidate in economics at the University of Minnesota and living with his family in Minneapolis. One evening a call came to the Schwinden residence asking for ‘Dr. Schwinden’. A child answered the phone and told the caller that ‘my dad is here but he’s not the kind of doctor that can help anybody’.

Governor Schwinden, from a fellow Golden Gopher alum and doctor who can’t help anybody, good health to you in Arizona. You are remembered fondly in Montana.

Loren Bahls, Ph.D., is a retired state employee living in Helena.

