Gov. doesn't subscribe to principles of fair chase

The Marquess of Queensberry set out fundamental rules for a fair fight in a boxing contest. Equal weight, approximate comparable skills. An ability for either of the proponents to prevail. A fair fight.

And others have also adopted essentially the same concept. Hunters are encouraged to adopt this same concept. Fair chase. Hunters are obligated to not pursue animals already compromised or hampered by the circumstances of the environment. No baiting to attract animals. No killing of animals in traps. No dealing with animals in totally disadvantaged circumstances. A fair chase.

Unfortunately our Governor does not subscribe to these principles. There is no fair chase, no Marquess of Queensberry rules. Bait animals, trap them, then kill them. Chase mountain lions with hounds. Tree them. Then shoot them, even if they are collared, meaning that they are under study by a wildlife agency. It may be legal, but still, it is no fair chase. No Marquess of Queensberry rules.

Why does this matter? Poor sportsmanship simply bleeds over into the whole of how people see and deal with the general issues they confront.

If anyone is willing to step over the boundaries of how to treat animals fairly, then likely they will also treat humans similarly. As trophies, as objects, as examples. Anything but as humans.

It matters that our Governor is willing to kill trapped animals. That he is willing to shoot defenseless animals in a tree, frightened by packs of dogs — this power of dogs.

This conduct matters because for Governor Gianforte, this bleeds over into how he deals with the rest of the world, with Montana’s citizens. This total indifference to the plight of the trapped, the helpless, the animal unable to extract itself from its position — unable to run away and hide. It bleeds over into how our Governor deals with others, trapped, confronted with the impossibilities of life’s circumstances.

What happens in the field, happens in the rest of life.

If the focus is on the kill not on the victim, this translates into an approach to human services, it translates into how a person deals with the human condition. So as we have seen so far in this administration, underfunding public defender services, mental health services, especially at the institutional level, and underfunding the center for aged citizens in Lewistown are all expressions of this dehumanization of how to treat people, as mere objects, not as human beings.

Do you deal with people with empathy? Or are they simply numbers and statistics? So you look at the unemployed. And try to bribe them into returning to work to jobs which do not sustain nor support them and their families.

Do you deal with climate change and recognize that it will devastate the entire economy of the state or do you stand with deniers, reject science and let it play out to the disadvantage of the entire state? Do you put farmers, ranchers and others at risk, up in the tree and just let climate change shoot them down?

Do you ignore the plight of the mentally ill and turn your back on them, leaving them to struggle in institutions underfunded and therefore incapable of responding to the needs of these human beings, unfortunately incapable of responding to their personal needs?

A fair chase. The Marquess of Queensberry rules. Once you step beyond them in your pursuit of animals then, tragically that sets the tone of the whole direction of an administration. A fair chase. Perhaps that is all that anyone asks for. In a tree, in a trap, or in life itself.

Ron Waterman,

Helena

