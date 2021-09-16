GOP is a threat to democratic and multiracial democracy

Over the weekend America remembered 9/11. I remember watching the horrific events unfold with my visibly shaken history students all that day. I also remember our community coming together by meeting at River Park and the Fairgrounds to reaffirm our commitment to each other in spite of the devastation caused by this act of hate. But to this historian, the most poignant event of last weekend was the speech given by #43, former President George W. Bush near Shanksville, PA.

Please allow me to highlight some of his words. Now for full disclosure, I didn't always agree with GW; in fact, I didn't vote for him. But his words resonated with me as he talked about the “audacity of evil” and the sacrifice of the first responders, the passengers and crew of Flight 93 who possibly prevented the devastation of our Capitol and our lawmakers -- many of whom are still serving this day.

What really impressed me were these words, “And we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But their disdain for pluralism in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.”