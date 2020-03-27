Good things are happening in Lincoln

The COVID-19 virus isn’t stopping education in Lincoln! While checking in with Superintendent Jennifer Packer on Monday, she relayed that Lincoln’s school students are engaging in remote education. She noted that those students who hadn’t had access to the internet are being connected through the Lincoln Telephone Company, free of charge.

My next visit was with Aaron Daniel, Manager of the Lincoln Telephone Company (LTC). He confirms that the schools have provided him with a list of students not currently connected, and if those students’ families “act now,” they’ll be provided with free hook up to the internet. Everyone’s pulling together to assure uninterrupted education.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Daniel also stated that a number of LTC’s employees are working remotely in order to care for their own families while continuing to provide quality service to residents. Over the past two years, LTC installed and completed fiber upgrades to Lincoln. Their crews are now helping the Lincoln Schools to conduct remote learning by making sure all of our kids are connected.

There’s a lot of innovations being achieved in our communities, and we’re going to get through this crisis, together!

Thank you Superintendent Packer, and thank you to the Lincoln Telephone Company.

Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, represents House District 80 in the Montana Legislature.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0