Good Neighbor Agreement celebrates 20 years of creative conservation

Twenty years ago, the Northern Plains Resource Council -- along with their affiliates Cottonwood Resource Council and Stillwater Protective Association -- concluded an unprecedented negotiation with the Stillwater Mining Company. The result was the Good Neighbor Agreement (GNA), a legally binding contract that stands to this day. For two decades, the Agreement has provided a framework for community members to voice their concerns and to have meaningful impact on the resource development in their backyards. The GNA has protected two pristine watersheds and preserved the rural quality of life that defines Stillwater and Sweet Grass counties.
The Good Neighbor Agreement was born of a novel approach, one that realized the limitations of using lawsuits to settle differences. The win/lose approach of legal fights can be time consuming, inconclusive and unsatisfactory in many instances. Though the GNA requires a great deal of work and commitment to maintain, this creative approach has sustained conservation goals well beyond those achieved by conventional means.
The negotiators of the Agreement recognized that the traditional regulatory structure is typically reactive and punitive – responses to environmental problems are only triggered once a violation has occurred. The Good Neighbor Agreement is different – the goal is to be precautionary and proactive.
Members focus on anticipating problems and implementing preventative practices above and beyond those required by state and federal regulators. This is accomplished through two Oversight Committees (one for the Stillwater Mine and one for the East Boulder Mine) as well as the Responsible Mining Practices and Technology Committee. In addition, the Good Neighbor Agreement addresses community concerns that aren’t recognized in the regulatory realm – such as traffic, housing, and the use of conservation easements to limit the impact of development.
I am currently one of two representatives from the Cottonwood Resource Council that votes on the East Boulder Oversight Committee. Two representatives from Sibanye-Stillwater's East Boulder Mine also sit on the Committee. We meet regularly to address issues concerning water quality, tailings facility design, operation and closure, and mine operations that impact the quality of life in our community. The balanced nature of the committees requires the art of compromise and a lot of discussion. At times it feels like we move at glacial speed, but the decisions made are the result of careful analysis. It can be hard work for both sides to come to an understanding of all parties’ positions and to reach sound resolutions, but eventually, we always find a way.
Our committees have been busy in recent years:
- We have developed and implemented a unique and groundbreaking water quality program that comprehensively monitors both ground and surface water. The program requires regular monitoring at designated locations and includes prescribed responses that vary with the location, amount, and type of contamination.
- We have conducted an important study of the characteristics of the mines’ tailings and the appropriate methods of tailings storage.
- We have been involved in the siting and design of proposed tailings facilities expansion.
- We have reviewed upcoming operating permit renewals.
- We have reviewed the Financial Assurance Bond and are discussing the appropriate timeframes and amounts of assurance.
- We have reviewed and commented on many operational projects.
As is evidenced by the long list above, the Good Neighbor Agreement allows the concerns of the community to be addressed early in the planning process of a particular project. Sometimes a relatively minor change addressed early can head off a major issue down the line.
As a rancher, I’ve learned some basic rules about being a good neighbor – there needs to be respect for different points of view, there needs to be a willingness to communicate (and this means listening, not just talking!), and there needs to be a commitment to staying at the table even when disagreements arise. After twenty years of talking, negotiating, and working together, the Good Neighbor Agreement has stood the test of time.
Betsy Baxter is a Northern Plains member and former rancher who lives on the Boulder River in Big Timber. She represents Cottonwood Resource Council on the East Boulder Oversight Committee as part of the Good Neighbor Agreement.
