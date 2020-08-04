Good Neighbor Agreement celebrates 20 years of creative conservation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty years ago, the Northern Plains Resource Council -- along with their affiliates Cottonwood Resource Council and Stillwater Protective Association -- concluded an unprecedented negotiation with the Stillwater Mining Company. The result was the Good Neighbor Agreement (GNA), a legally binding contract that stands to this day. For two decades, the Agreement has provided a framework for community members to voice their concerns and to have meaningful impact on the resource development in their backyards. The GNA has protected two pristine watersheds and preserved the rural quality of life that defines Stillwater and Sweet Grass counties.

The Good Neighbor Agreement was born of a novel approach, one that realized the limitations of using lawsuits to settle differences. The win/lose approach of legal fights can be time consuming, inconclusive and unsatisfactory in many instances. Though the GNA requires a great deal of work and commitment to maintain, this creative approach has sustained conservation goals well beyond those achieved by conventional means.

The negotiators of the Agreement recognized that the traditional regulatory structure is typically reactive and punitive – responses to environmental problems are only triggered once a violation has occurred. The Good Neighbor Agreement is different – the goal is to be precautionary and proactive.