Give peace a chance

Over the past 20 years 2,041 U.S. soldiers lost their lives in Afghanistan. More than 20,750 were injured. The U.S. spent over $2 trillion dollars during the same period trying to rebuild the country, from the top down, militarily and culturally.

Although we can point to successes such as expanding education for girls and creating opportunities across society for women, many Americans came to believe it was time to bring the troops home and retreat into self-isolation. We believe this would only make the situation worse as global competitors, like China and Russia, will rush to fill the void, using “guns and butter” to bring developing nations under their control. What is needed is a worldview not based on military supremacy but on working toward mutual benefits based on peaceful cooperation.

Sixty years ago, in September of 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed legislation permanently creating the Peace Corps as a standalone agency. Since that time, over 240,000 Americans have volunteered, serving in 61 countries. In March of 2020, Peace Corps evacuated more than 7,300 volunteers from around the globe, including 45 from Montana, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those volunteers continued to work virtually with their foreign counterparts helping continue projects already underway.

During this break in overseas service, current and former Peace Corps volunteers undertook a comprehensive review of the Peace Corps through virtual town hall meetings and follow-up committee work. The result was a series of recommendations that became the basis of HR 1456, the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act, co-sponsored by 113 House members. This past September the bill was passed out of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on a 41-4 bipartisan vote, and now goes to the full House. A companion bill is being written in the Senate.

Why is this bill important and how is it different from other foreign aid? Peace Corps is invited to a country by its elected leadership, to fill specific needs spelled out by the host country. Peace Corps doesn’t tell the host country what it needs. Volunteers work with host country counterparts, training them and, in the process, learning about the culture of the country. Lifelong bonds are developed as both learn to understand each other’s culture. There are numerous examples of current and former presidents of other nations, such as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Johnson of Liberia, who credit Peace Corps teachers with helping them realize their potential. Finally, when Peace Corps volunteers return home, they are in a position to help Americans better understand the rest of the world — what the Peace Corps calls the third pillar of its mission.

Most importantly, Peace Corps represents the highest values of Americans: service, cooperation, self-reliance, creativity and respect. The on-the-ground efforts of volunteers strengthen civil society both at home and abroad, and support to functional, local civic institutions worldwide remains the widely recognized key to combatting authoritarianism, corruption and violence. In a world of increasing polarization, Peace Corps represents a meaningful alternative, bringing diverse cultures together to achieve common goals.

Peace Corps funding has stagnated for years. The $450 million requested in the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act of 2021 would pay for more than 7,500 volunteers and staff, stationed around the world, helping to realize JFK’s vision of generations of young Americans ready to serve their country and make the world a better place. This amount is about what the Defense Department spends on instruments, uniforms and travel expenses for its military music programs.

Sens. Tester and Daines, Peace Corps is a bargain. Support the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act of 2021.

Chris Siegler of Huson served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Sierra Leone, West Africa, from 1967-69.

