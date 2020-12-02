Gianforte's FWP advisory group unbalanced

Last month, Montana hunters and anglers got our first sense of the direction that Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte wants to take public land, access to critical hunting and sport fishing habitat, state parks and Montana’s $7.1 billion recreation economy. Gianforte offered an unbalanced slate of names of those who will be advising him on new leadership for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Hunters and anglers in Montana better be prepared to speak up and act to protect our sporting heritage, quality of life and economy. If you hunt, fish, value wildlife, value access to public lands and state parks, then you have an urgent interest in these developments. If you use Block Management for hunting access or use fishing access sites to access streams for recreation, you should pay attention to these appointments by the governor-elect.

If you are a landowner with wildlife, then you have an interest in ensuring your property rights aren’t curtailed. If you are a business owner whose company is dependent on the hunting and fishing public, then your investments are at risk from a potential anti-public lands agenda.