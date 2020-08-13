Gianforte wrong to side with NRA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My jaw dropped as I read Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte’s letter Aug. 7 to Wayne LaPierre, Exec VP and CEO of the NRA. I was shocked. The goal of a legal investigation is to determine actual facts, but the underlying message of his letter seems to be “my mind’s made up, don’t confuse me with facts."

He castigates the two attorneys general involved in the investigation of the NRA for alleged misuse of funds connected to its foundation. But it was the NRA’s own internal squabbles that originally raised significant questions about the use of funds by its foundation, which is required to follow the same rules as other charitable organizations with IRS 501 (c)(3) status.

His letter shows little regard for our nation’s laws when he blames "far-left activists and elected officials" for the investigation, and claims that law-abiding gun owners across America are under attack because of it. I’m one of those "law-abiding gun owners" who learned gun safety through the NRA and I do not feel under attack. I do want to know the truth.

Perhaps Rep. Gianforte is simply more sensitive to the subject of investigation because of current allegations that his own campaign illegally coordinated with a PAC to circumvent campaign donation limits.