Gianforte wrong to side with NRA

My jaw dropped as I read Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte’s letter Aug. 7 to Wayne LaPierre, Exec VP and CEO of the NRA. I was shocked. The goal of a legal investigation is to determine actual facts, but the underlying message of his letter seems to be “my mind’s made up, don’t confuse me with facts."
He castigates the two attorneys general involved in the investigation of the NRA for alleged misuse of funds connected to its foundation. But it was the NRA’s own internal squabbles that originally raised significant questions about the use of funds by its foundation, which is required to follow the same rules as other charitable organizations with IRS 501 (c)(3) status.
His letter shows little regard for our nation’s laws when he blames "far-left activists and elected officials" for the investigation, and claims that law-abiding gun owners across America are under attack because of it. I’m one of those "law-abiding gun owners" who learned gun safety through the NRA and I do not feel under attack. I do want to know the truth.
Perhaps Rep. Gianforte is simply more sensitive to the subject of investigation because of current allegations that his own campaign illegally coordinated with a PAC to circumvent campaign donation limits.
Truth matters. The Second Amendment wasn’t meant to be used by politicians as a rallying cry when it has no bearing on serious legal questions as to whether or not the NRA broke established law.
If investigation proves intentional wrong doing, the NRA should be held accountable. If no wrong was done, the NRA is off the hook. Either way, Rep. Gianforte should not be publicly taking sides. It’s not his decision to make. Let the investigation proceed, and the facts be determined.
This is the second time Rep. Gianforte has deeply disappointed me by mangling the truth. In 2017 he and people with him accused a reporter of physically attacking him. The truth came to light when a courageous and honest Fox news reporter, who was in the room when it happened, testified that Mr. Gianforte had actually body-slammed the reporter. Eventually, he pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to four days in jail as a misdemeanor, which was changed to 40 hours of community service, a fine and a compulsory anger-management course. He also wrote a letter of apology to the reporter as part of a civil settlement under which he gave $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Truth is real – let’s all remember that. And when it comes to voting for the best candidate for governor of Montana, let’s remember Mike Cooney.
Dianne Nickman writes from Helena.
