Gianforte will run Montana the way it should be run

I have asked myself many times who the best candidate for Montana’s next governor would be and I keep coming up with one name: Greg Gianforte.

When asked how I came up with this answer, I can easily respond that Gianforte has developed all the right tools and skills with his experience representing Montana in the “swamp” called Washington, D.C. As with our president and our country, Gianforte always has Montana’s greatness and its citizens' prosperity in mind.

What Montana needs is to be led by an experienced legislator who has a background in running a business. Government should be run just as our personal finances are run. The only difference between government’s budget and our personal budgets is a lot of zeros. The (federal) government should be required to balance its budget just as we do in our everyday lives. If we (citizens) can’t afford something, we either budget for it or do without until we can. Not so with the current administration that runs our state as if money were printed daily, rather than be the hard-earned tax dollars of the people.

