U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s deep pockets and repugnance of public education earn him high honors from "detractors" who, while quick to celebrate our nation’s success, actively undermine the public education system that makes that success possible.
Gianforte has supported these right-wing extremists’ agenda, pouring millions of his own money into private schools, and giving nearly $1 million to the Montana Family Foundation, where his wife served as a director. The Montana Family Foundation tirelessly attacks Montana’s public education system through systematically pursuing privatization tax credits and charter schools.
Gianforte’s gubernatorial aspirations have "temporarily" softened his tone towards public schools, but his latest proposal to slash state government by implementing 30% tax cuts speaks to his real agenda.
Montana’s public education system consumes nearly 50% of current state tax dollars; if implemented, Gianforte’s suggested 30% reduction in taxes across the board would gut local public schools. The losers under this plan would be Montana’s lower and middle class families because, while Gianforte and his wealthy inner circle can fund and attend private schools like Bozeman’s Petra Academy, most Montanans cannot.
Montana’s 11,000 teachers serve 150,000 students in 403 school districts. Will they also be cut by 30% under Gianforte’s plan?
A principled leader would seek to improve the existing schools, as that would afford equal opportunity for all children. It would be a tragedy to elect a governor who would devastate Montanan’s public education system by pursuing alternatives that only benefit the wealthy, and a select few.
John Ward of Helena served two terms on the Montana Legislature's House Education Committee as a Republican legislator.
If we spend more money per student than almost any other developed nation and dont like the outcomes. Then we should look at making changes to Public Education based on those other countries models and not gambling on biased institutions like private schooling that is unreachable by middle or lower class families, cherry pick students without behavior/learning issues, and teach curriculum that is suspect.
Whenever you read about privatizing education a those who support draining scarce resources from public education, tell the cheapskates to either level the playing field by offering fair access to all students of all backgrounds to participate or shut up and quit hurting childrens chances to be successful.
The Montana Family Foundation is a hate group with the agenda to align our laws with their interpretation of the Bible, in other words, to turn our country into a theocracy. Just look at who they declare themselves as partners with: the Family Research Council and Focus on the Family, two more hate groups who put the Bible ahead of our Constitution.
Aside from Gianforte's own wackiness in promoting a 10,000-year old earth and that dinosaurs and people lived together, check out the Montana Family Foundation's president, Jeff Laszloffy. This wing nut sent his daughter off to college at a place that teaches the students they can have the power to raise people from the dead! Some students even relied on that resulting in the death of a fellow classmate.
Gianforte and these people are not rational and want to force their delusions and superstition upon all of us. Openly mock them for they zealots they are.
