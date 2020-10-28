Gianforte is ready to lead

On the other hand, there is Mike Cooney, the epitome of a career politician. Cooney has been running for office since Jimmy Carter ran for president and has bounced between political jobs for 44 years. He was even caught, recently, illegally campaigning on the taxpayer dime in his government office, coordinating on a call with a dark money group.

He was found guilty of violating state ethics laws and fined the maximum amount for his illegal activity.

Cooney is out of touch, saying Montana’s economy is fine and doesn’t need a comeback, even while more than 150,000 Montanans have filed for unemployment and many of our Main Street businesses have closed for good. Montana’s wages have recently been ranked as the 44th lowest average wages of all 50 states. All of which has occurred on his watch.

Cooney’s plan for Montana isn’t a comeback, it isn’t anything other than more of the same. Higher taxes, more government mandates, and higher government spending. But this isn’t new – for 44 years Mike Cooney has supported hundreds of millions of dollars in higher taxes and fees. And that’s why it’s clear that Montana can’t afford out-of-touch, career politician Mike Cooney.