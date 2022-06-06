George Wuerthner: Wildfire and logging

Considering the spate of large wildfires in New Mexico, many people call for more logging of our national forests to “reduce fuels,” believing it will lessen the chances of a large wildfire.

If fuels drove wildfires, we should find the largest fires occurring in areas with the greatest biomass, such as the coastal forests of Oregon and Washington. However, these coastal forests seldom burn. Why? Because the climate is cool and moist.

Climate/weather, not fuels, drives most large western fires.

Numerous studies around the West have found that the most severe wildfires are located in areas with active timber management.

For example, one study that looked at 1500 fires in ponderosa pine and mixed conifer forests (these are the forests most people suggest are “overstocked”) concluded: “We found forests with higher levels of protection had lower severity values even though they are generally identified as having the highest overall levels of biomass and fuel loading.”

In other words, lands in wilderness, parks and further reserves where logging is prohibited usually burn at lower severity than areas with active timber management.

Similarly, another study concluded that industrial timberlands, where presumably you have “active forest management” and regular logging activity, burned at higher severity than other lands. The same study concluded that fire weather was a more significant predictor of fire severity than ownership or management practices.

Contrary to popular perception, another recent study by Oregon State University researchers found that “Of all ignitions that crossed jurisdictional boundaries, a little more than 60% originated on private property, and 28% ignited on national forests. Most of the fires started due to human activity.”

We have lots of recent evidence that “active forest management” is a failure when you have extreme fire weather conditions. For example, an analysis of forest management of the area burned by the 400,000-acre Bootleg fire, the largest fire in Oregon last year, found that 75% of the area had been “treated” with some “active forest management.”

Even if logging were effective in reducing large wildfires (which it is not), most acreage burned in wildfires in the West is non-forest — chaparral, sagebrush, grasslands — that logging treatment will not affect. For example, the largest fire in Oregon was the 2012 Long Draw fire which burned 557,000 acres of sagebrush.

Similarly, in 2020, most acres burned by wildfires in California were grass and shrubs, not forest.

There is no question among fire ecologists that climatic conditions drive large blazes. For example, one recent study concluded: “Large human-caused wildfires occurred, on average, coincident with higher wind speeds than small human-caused wildfire and large lightning-caused wildfires. These results suggest the importance of winds in driving rapid fire growth.”

The irony of more logging to reduce wildfires is that timber production releases more carbon into the atmosphere than wildfire. For example, 35% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions are from the timber industry in Oregon, but wildfires contribute to less than 4% of emissions.

The way to reduce large wildfires is to reverse climate warming, and protecting forests from logging helps to store carbon for decades and centuries. The best use of our national forests is not timber production but to store carbon.

The best way to protect communities is to start from the house outward and reduce the flammability of structures.

More logging will only contribute to more severe fires and degrade our forest ecosystems simultaneously.

George Wuerthner has published two books on wildfire ecology including "Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy."

