General aviation is vital to rural health care

I have been in the medical services industry for 34 years in Montana. As a nurse with the Billings Clinic, I started my career in some of the clinic’s most intense emergency medical teams, working at both the critical care unit and the ICU in my first two years.

I served as a flight nurse for 24 years with the MedFlight Air Ambulance program, where I am now the manager. I’ve learned that patients in rural communities would be completely cut off from lifesaving treatment if it not for our network of airports and general aviation.

I started with the MedFlight in 1987, about 10 years after the first medical flights with the Billings Clinic. Initially, we just treated cardiac patients in central and eastern Montana. Today, Billings Clinic MedFlight team is a regional provider, with a 300-mile coverage radius, serving parts of Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and North Dakota. We answer the call for any patient that needs emergency care, which varies from trauma to high risk OB to cardiac and neurological patients. With about 700 flights completed a year, we are recognized nationally as a leader in providing safe, efficient, and quality emergency transport care to rural communities.

Rural airport value