Galen McKibben: ExplorationWorks: Discover, imagine, play

A brief Independent Record article June 1, 2022, describes a new interactive exhibit arriving at ExplorationWorks. In that article he refers to ExplorationWorks as a “Children’s Museum.”

I was a founding member of the board of CommunityWorks, the nonprofit that built ExplorationWorks. We thought long and hard about the fundamental focus of the museum and decided against “children’s museum,” in favor of “museum of science and culture.” Children’s programming is important. However, science and culture programming is more important and, in fact, includes children’s programs. One of the first exhibits at ExplorationWorks was a giant colon in which local leaders played the roles of polyps. Not a children’s museum exhibit.

Later when a group of computer scientists came to Helena to work with state government, ignorant, racist attitudes surfaced among some Helena residents. We organized street fairs to help Helena become familiar with the ancient deep culture of India and the expertise the computer scientists brought to the community. Children’s activities were involved, of course, but the programming targeted adults.

You may have noticed that the elevator at ExplorationWorks opens to the west on the second floor onto the second-floor exhibit hall and a second door faces east. That door doesn’t open. Why? There’s no area to step into. The east facing wall of the current building was designed to be moved east to open up a new “community Livingroom” meeting area.

Let’s face it. Today we need more than ever the capacity to come together and mend our deteriorating cultural fabric.

We are living in era of rising authoritarian trends, hate, white supremacy. We are in desperate need of deep culture revitalization. We need a cleansing of our leadership at all levels. Those like Rep. Matt Rosendale, Sen. Steve Daines, Gov. Greg Gianforte and others who’ve made personal gain more important than community and personal integrity must go. At every upcoming election choose actual leaders. Put all who bow to gun lobby desires out to pasture. If we don’t, it’s only a matter of time before the next mass shooting. In a school. At a park. Maybe even somewhere right here in our capital city. If we do. If we cleanse our cultural leadership fabric, then, maybe, just maybe, more of our children won’t be gunned down and can live long enough to actually enjoy learning about the science of sports.

Galen McKibben is a community organizer, writer and consultant to national nonprofit organizations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0