Gail Nelson: Advocate for those who need long-term care

Madison County is very unique, as it owns and operates two long-term care facilities, both of which are dually certified with Medicaid and Medicare. We are very fortunate to have the community support of these nursing homes. The voters of Madison County voted to support a permanent mill levy to assist in operational costs of the two nursing homes.

As COVID touched the nation, more and more people left the health care industry due to the physical and mental burnout. This left many facilities with insufficient staffing. To compensate for the staffing shortages and ensure that residents were receiving the best care possible, facilities (including the two in Madison County) have come to rely on contract staffing. Contract staffing costs two-three times the amount that facilities can afford to offer their own employees. Here in Madison County we have had to increase the amount we compensate our own employees just to keep them. We are still relying on a significant amount of contract staffing as resident protection and safety is our top priority. It is crucial that we have sufficient staffing. COVID also left us with many more expenses in our facilities. The costs are associated with the infection control regulation that CMS put into effect. Specific costs include but are not limited to: PPE, disinfecting, air quality, extra infection control hours.

Facilities have been hit with major increases in operational costs and yet the average Medicaid reimbursement rate is $212.00 per day. This doesn’t even come close to the operational costs per patient day. Tobacco Root Mountains Care Center cost per patient day for 2019 was $381.00. Leaving a difference of $169.00. In 2021 the cost per patient day was $510.00. Leaving a difference of $298.00. These costs will continue to increase with the dependence on contract staffing and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services ending their assistance with PCR testing costs and supplies.

I know that DPHHS and MHCA have been working diligently to find a way to increase the Montana Medicaid reimbursement rate. The study that was recently conducted by DPHHS would increase the Medicaid rate to $278.75. This rate also includes the amount facilities would receive from the direct care wage. This increase is not sufficient compared to the actual operational costs.

It is saddening to see all of these nursing facilities closing in the state of Montana. How are we ensuring that Montanans are receiving the care they need? Where are all of our elderly supposed to go to receive care after all of the nursing homes have closed in the state? Please be an advocate for the communities you serve and all of the families that rely on long-term care for their loved ones.