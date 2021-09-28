FWP issues tophy elk permits to Wilks brothers

In this case, in exchange for receiving eight elk permits (above and beyond what field biologists recommended for this area), the Wilks Ranch will allow eight current permit holders the opportunity to hunt elk on the ranch along with sixteen others who drew a 411 cow permit. According to the contract language, the Wilks Ranch gets to hand-pick these eight either-sex (bull) permit holders according to, among other qualifiers: “... who contribute[s] to the success of the Ranch.”

The sixteen cow elk permit holders will be randomly selected by FWP and must agree to be accompanied by the ranch manager at all times, must schedule their harvests at least thirty days in advance, and is limited to five harvest days between October 23rd - February 1st.

Similar agreements have existed previously, but have never been this egregious. Amendments to a bill that was decried by hunters as it passed on the 2nd to last day of the legislative session this year lowered the number of public hunters needed from four to three and added that the landowner gets to choose 1/3 of those public hunters rather than all of them being equitably selected by FWP. In this perverted case, the Wilks choose who hunts the limited-entry bulls while FWP randomly chooses the cow harvesters.