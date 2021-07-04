Friendliness is as American as baseball, hot dogs and apple pie

Everyone knows the famous line from our Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

For our founders, recognition of inherent human dignity meant that freedom is an “unalienable right” — that all people, regardless of differences, deserve to have life and the liberty to pursue happiness how they see fit.

By making recognition of human dignity the cornerstone of our nation, America’s founders envisioned a tolerant society that valued individuals over collective identities and therefore respected diversity of cultures, religions, viewpoints, etc. They saw the proper role of government as affording individuals the maximum freedom to live out their unique potential in harmony with others by promoting justice and equality under the law.