Frank Larkin: National Warrior Call Day Nov. 13

Disconnection from others is proving fatal for veterans and service members around the country and in Montana, with lawmakers reporting that two-thirds of vets who die by suicide have had no contact with support services.

It’s the reason why scores of veteran advocates, Medal of Honor recipients and former leaders of the Department of Veterans Affairs are calling on Congress and all Americans to take part in National Warrior call Day on Nov. 13. The day marks a coast-to-coast call to action. It asks that all Americans — especially active duty and retired military personnel — make a call to a warrior, with someone who has worn or is currently wearing the uniform and connect them with supports, if necessary.

Time is of the essence to make these connections. In addition to post traumatic stress, invisible wounds linked to an underlying and undiagnosed traumatic brain injury can mirror many mental health conditions and spark isolation and suicidal ideation.

Given the continuing tragic trends in Montana and around the nation, National Warrior Call Day is more important than ever.

The most recent data from the Department of Veterans Affairs found that, after accounting for age differences, “the veteran suicide rate in Montana … was significantly higher than the national veteran suicide rate” and “significantly higher than the national general population suicide rate.”

The numbers for Montana are as tragic as they are shocking. The veteran suicide rate in Montana is 58.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, while the suicide rate for state’s general population is 33.8 deaths per 100,000. The national suicide rate for the general population is far lower at 17.3 deaths per 100,000.

In 2020, most recent year for data, suicide nationally was the second leading cause of death among veterans under age 45 in that same year. In a sobering metric, more U.S. vets have died by suicide in the last 10 years than service members who died from combat in Vietnam.

Not just veterans are suffering. The Pentagon's annual report on suicide from 2020 found that for active-duty troops, the rate of suicide increased from 20.3 per 100,000 in 2015 to 28.7 per 100,000 in 2020. The Army marked a grim milestone as a Defense Suicide Prevention Office report revealed that the service suffered more suicides in 2021 than any other year since the Sept. 11 attacks.

Montana lawmakers are leading efforts in Washington to address the tragic trends. For example, Sen. John Tester recently helped secure $2.15 million in federal funding for veteran suicide prevention efforts in the state. Lawmakers earmarked the funds for the Adaptive Performance Center in Billings, the Rocky Boy Veterans Center on Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation in Box Elder, and for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, a statewide organization.

In addition to the suicide prevention push by the Montana congressional delegation, Montana is one of several states taking part in the Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention, a partnership with the VA to implement suicide prevention best practices for service members, veterans and their families.

But that isn’t enough to turn the tide. By enlisting everyday Montanans to make a call to a vet or service member, National Warrior Call Day on Nov. 13 must be part of that statewide commitment. It can make a difference. It can save lives.