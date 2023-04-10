As Tax Day approaches, millions of Americans are scrambling to get their books in order and prepare their tax returns.

It’s an annual ritual that we love to hate. But if President Biden gets his way, this could be one of the last years that Americans are allowed to prepare their own taxes. At first blush, that may sound like a blessing, but the implications of taking this right away from taxpayers reveals the curse it truly is.

The Biden proposal, innocuously referred to as “return-free filing,” would require taxpayers to provide to the IRS a complete picture of their financial information. The IRS would then use all of this data to “prepare” the tax return for each filer.

This would be a huge increase in the amount of information the IRS collects on each American. This mass data collection would be incredibly intrusive and could be used down the road to impose all sorts of social controls. But even worse, constructing a massive database of the financial history of every American would leave all of us exposed to immense risk from data breaches.

The IRS has a dismal record when it comes to data security. Here’s just a partial list of their biggest blunders.

In 2015 the IRS suffered a breach that affected approximately 330,000 taxpayers. Hackers used stolen Social Security numbers to create fake accounts and then used those accounts to obtain tax refund information.

In 2016 the IRS was hacked again, this time compromising the personal information of over 700,000 taxpayers. The attackers used the "Get Transcript" feature on the IRS website to gain access to taxpayer data, including Social Security numbers and birth dates.

In 2017, the IRS announced that hackers had stolen sensitive data on over 100,000 taxpayers from the previous year. The attackers gained access to an IRS online tool used to apply for student financial aid.

In 2018, the IRS announced that an attack on its Electronic Filing PIN application had compromised the data of approximately 464,000 taxpayers. The attackers used stolen personal information to generate PINs and then used those PINs to file fraudulent tax returns.

In 2019, the IRS discovered a breach in its online tax transcript system, which had exposed the personal information of approximately 10,000 taxpayers. The attackers used stolen credentials to access the system and obtain sensitive data.

In 2022, the IRS announced it had inadvertently posted to a public website the private information of about 120,000 taxpayers. In this case no hackers were involved — the IRS exposed the data themselves!

Do you see a pattern here? Almost every year there are high-profile data breaches involving hundreds of thousands of Americans. This is on top of the one-off identity theft that is becoming more common.

Simply put, we cannot today trust the IRS to keep our sensitive, personal financial information safe. Why on Earth would we want to give them substantially more data to store on their insecure servers?

The IRS’ lax approach to security is a national scandal. Fraud perpetrated by hackers costs the U.S. Treasury billions each year. And on top of that, individual taxpayers who have been victimized by identity thieves spend untold time and money in recovering what’s been stolen from them.

Biden’s plan for return-free filing would dump a barrel of jet fuel on the smoldering dumpster fire that is IRS data security. It’s a bad idea all the way down, and we need Congress to take action to block it. Instead, we should be investing more in forcing the IRS to take security seriously and protect the data they already collect.