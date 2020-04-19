Former state Sen. Balyeat: I tested positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I tested COVID-19 positive last week, after 10 days’ symptoms. My family completely isolated ourselves for more than a month after several members returned from out of state, but some of us showed symptoms, and two of us who got tested at Bozeman Deaconess were certified sickos.

I’m in the coronavirus crosshairs: enlarged heart, atrial fibrillation and blood clots in both lungs. As such, I read many articles about COVID-19 and became convinced that hydroxychloroquine, while unproven, was my best option. Thankfully, my innovative doctor prescribed HDCQ with doxycycline. I couldn’t take HDCQ with azithromycin because azith is risky for those with heart problems.

Despite CNN’s daily anti-Trumpian warnings that hydroxychloroquine is unproven, I started taking it after I tested positive and saw the reversal of my downward spiral within a day. Today I have only a slight cough. Contrary to alarmist media warnings of HDCQ side effects, I have had only positive ones. HDCQ, in combination with azith, worked even quicker on my other family member, while my alternative doxycycline combo is taking a few days longer. I make no claims these treatments are proven — only that they’re working for us.