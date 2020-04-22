Former Montana State Auditor Lindeen endorses Morigeau

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a former Montana state auditor, commissioner of securities and insurance, I know what type of leader it takes to fight for and protect insurance and securities consumers. In my opinion, Shane Morigeau is the best candidate to serve as Montana’s next state auditor.

While Shane Morigeau and I were raised on opposites ends of Montana, we both grew up in working-class families who lived paycheck to paycheck and grew up with the same desire to fight and advocate for others.

I fought every day to make sure Montanans were treated fairly by insurance companies, that rates were based on sound data, that perpetrators of securities fraud were brought to justice, and that victims of fraud were made as whole as possible. Morigeau is committed to these same goals.

This office requires a leader who will put politics aside and work with both sides of the aisle, a governor of any political party and the industry to find common ground and do what is best for consumers. Morigeau proved this type of leadership as a legislator who tirelessly worked with all parties to pass important legislation that provided strong protections for students and child sex abuse victims.