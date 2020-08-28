Former Montana secretary of state endorses Bennett

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The office of secretary of state is one I once held. Ensuring it’s run efficiently and effectively, with a focus on customer service, is extremely important to every Montanan. That is why, even though I’ve served as a Republican all my life and supported countless Republicans in the past, I have decided to endorse Bryce Bennett to become Montana’s next secretary of state.

The secretary of State oversees elections in Montana, manages articles of incorporation for businesses and nonprofits, is one of five members of the Montana Land Board, and is the chief election officer in Montana.

In the course of the 2020 election, I became particularly aware of the candidacy of Bryce Bennett and his strong compelling qualifications for this office. His record of bringing Republicans and Democrats together to get things done has earned my respect and my endorsement.

As a former government and history teacher, I know that elections are the fundamental building block to a free and fair democracy. The chief overseer of elections must be fair and competent to assure that elections are conducted in a way that allows all qualified Montanans who want to vote to be able to do so and assures that their votes will be accurately counted.