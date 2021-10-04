Forest Service is right to restore forest health

At the same time, the project is providing wood to support Montana jobs and local economies. Leaving the dead and dying trees on the ground would put tons of carbon into the atmosphere. We are sequestering that carbon when the dead material is turned into lumber and paper.

In Garrity’s world, forest stands such as the one depicted in his billboard would continue to be choked with dead and dying trees, with little natural regeneration. Helena’s water supply would be left vulnerable to severe wildfire, where the loss of canopy cover and soil duff layer would expose soils to accelerated erosion. Sediment and ash would be deposited into our streams and reservoirs, changing water chemistry and making it more difficult to treat water supplies for local use.

We would also see damaging floods and debris flow that would further impact local water supply infrastructure. Who would be left to the pay the bill? It would be local residents, not Alliance for the Wild Rockies.