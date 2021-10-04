Forest Service is right to restore forest health

Mike Garrity’s most recent attack on public lands managers and their efforts to protect Helena’s water supply is disingenuous and grossly misleading. Prior to harvest, the area depicted in his photo was choking with dead and dying lodgepole pine trees due to a mountain pine beetle outbreak. Included herein is a before photo displaying conditions on the South Helena Timber Sale before harvesting took place. Our company held that contract and our crews had to struggle with chest deep fuels throughout the area.
Left untreated, a fire in this area would have had negative, widespread impacts on soils, above-ground vegetation and water quality, as well as nearby communities. Would devastating wildfire and contaminated water be a good outcome for people or wildlife species?
People have short memories. Perhaps we should have billboards depicting dying and burning forests that would have benefited from preventative, science-based forest management. Maybe then Montanans can calculate the costs of litigation and obstruction wrought by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and like-minded activist groups.
The Forest Service’s Ten Mile - South Helena Project covers about 17,000 acres and implements a variety of forest management treatments, including thinning and prescribed fire, to provide for healthier, more resilient and diverse ecosystem that can support forests and meet the needs of wildlife. It also maintains hiding cover to support elk security while providing improved forage on winter range.
At the same time, the project is providing wood to support Montana jobs and local economies. Leaving the dead and dying trees on the ground would put tons of carbon into the atmosphere. We are sequestering that carbon when the dead material is turned into lumber and paper.
In Garrity’s world, forest stands such as the one depicted in his billboard would continue to be choked with dead and dying trees, with little natural regeneration. Helena’s water supply would be left vulnerable to severe wildfire, where the loss of canopy cover and soil duff layer would expose soils to accelerated erosion. Sediment and ash would be deposited into our streams and reservoirs, changing water chemistry and making it more difficult to treat water supplies for local use.
We would also see damaging floods and debris flow that would further impact local water supply infrastructure. Who would be left to the pay the bill? It would be local residents, not Alliance for the Wild Rockies.
The Forest Service is right to take action to restore the health of the forests and use all of the appropriate, science-based tools to promote diverse and resilient landscapes. Forest management is also essential to ensuring safe conditions for the public and firefighters in the event of a wildfire. Forcing firefighters to do their jobs on landscapes cluttered with dead, diseased and weakened trees puts their lives and our communities in danger.
This project had already been scaled back thanks to pressure and intimidation tactics from well-funded anti-forestry special interests. Dozens of similar projects across western Montana are on-hold due to lawsuits that drain agency budgets and distract public lands managers from doing their jobs.
These interests seem to prefer the alternative -- unhealthy forests suffering from catastrophic tree mortality and overstocked conditions that limits the growth of forage needed to sustain local wildlife populations.
Garrity’s claims that logging increases wildfire risks are nonsensical when it is used to remove the dead and dying trees that are fueling today’s severe wildfires. Of all the factors that influence wildfire, the one element we can manage is fuel. Scientific research consistently finds that mechanical treatments followed by prescribed fire is the most effective solution for reducing the size and severity of fires.
Garrity also wants to convince the public that he’s a wildfire expert that wants to expand hunting opportunities for Montanans. Yet his group and other serial litigators in the region consistently file lawsuits to stop public land management agencies from improving forest health and enhancing wildlife habitat.
When it comes to restoring forests and supporting wildlife, we should listen to the public lands managers, scientists and conservationists pointing to the need for more forest management, not the special interests that benefit from obstruction and attacks on our public lands agencies.