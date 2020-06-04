Fix Canadian mining issues now

For nearly two decades, U.S. regulators, scientists, governors, senators and tribes from all four border states have raised the alarm with British Columbia’s leadership concerning coal mining pollution coming into Montana and Idaho from massive coal mines near Fernie, BC and hard rock mining pollution threatening Washington and Alaska. These concerns have been met with silence and continued “business as usual.”

British Columbia’s mining laws are far weaker than those of the United States. Canadian regulators know this. In 2016, British Columbia’s own Auditor General wrote a scathing report of the province’s mining operations in the Kootenai River headwaters, saying that B.C. was permitting levels of selenium that threatened aquatic life and human health and safety. According to the report, “We found over a decade of neglect in compliance and enforcement program activities within the Ministry of Energy and Mines, and significant deficiencies within the Ministry of Environment’s activities.”

In February, the U.S. EPA expressed “serious concerns” about recent data showing mine toxins in downstream U.S. waterways. Despite that trend, Canada is approving mine expansions even as operators acknowledge that they are unable to control mine contamination and will continue to exceed both Canadian and US pollution permits.