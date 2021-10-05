Film Review: Titane and Mulholland Drive

Titane
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B+
Mulholland Drive (2001)
(R)
Grade: A
Let's take a trip down Mulholland Drive, shall we? Fair warning. It’s a journey down a narrow road with steep drop-offs and includes a nightmare full of cowboys, doppelgangers and sexy women tiptoeing through a mobius maze.
It’s also pretty explicit, so Modest Mollys best re-watch “Sound of Music.”
A professor said to me, “I hope you are not one of those critics who thinks ‘Mulholland Drive’ is a great film, rather than the pretentious mess that it is,” or words to that effect.
I said, yes, I loved “Mulholland” and challenged him to take a second look.
Revisiting “Mulholland” was a spellbinding treat, even though I still don’t understand it. (The best deconstruction of “Mulholland’s” mysteries was published by Salon, “Everything you were afraid to ask about Mulholland Drive.")
Let’s call “Mulholland” a psychological thriller told as an extended dream sequence in which characters may or may not be real, and actresses play more than one part. One femme amnesiac is nearly killed in a car accident. Another is chasing her dream in Hollywood, where corrupt producers run the show.
It’s a psychedelic journey inside a mind that’s wired backwards, if at all. Beautiful, haunting, terrifying.
“Mulholland Drive” only made $20 million, and $12 million of that was overseas.
David Lynch’s film is a prototypic example of art for art’s sake, an uncompromising creation that cares not who it offends nor does it worry if it makes money. It’s the kind of movie studios hate to make, but sometimes directors build up enough good will to be allowed to indulge a pet project.
That’s one way we get mind-bending creations.
Critics love to see artists at work, unfettered by commercial pressures.
David Lynch is just such a director, and Terrence Malick is another. Earlier, we had Bergman, Fellini and Andrei Tarkovsky.
I love such cerebral artists who march to their own drum, composed with non-melodic tuning forks.
The winner of this year’s top Cannes award, “Titane,” is a startling creation by Julia Ducournau, a French director with a deliciously warped view of what art might be, and the courage to take us there.
I don’t find “Titane” a masterpiece, but I do find it hypnotizing. Summary trivializes the film: An exotic dancer has sex with a Cadillac and stabs people in the ear with a metal hair pin.
Some reviewers are calling Alexis a serial killer, but director Ducournau describes the story as “the birth of love” in an abused woman who trusts no one, but eventually feels warmth rising inside. Carrying a metallic fetus serves as a reminder, Ducournau says, of the coldness in Alexis’ soul.
People who were transfixed by ending of David Lynch’s “Eraserhead,” with a grotesque baby crying, may find “Titane” a long-delayed fraternal twin, born 45 years later.
“Titane” is a horrific feminist assault on the senses that focuses on a lonely, dark lady who was nearly killed in a car crash as a young girl. Maybe her titanium metal plate is the problem?
After Alexis is assaulted and kills her attacker, she cuts her hair and tries to flee. She changes genders and poses as the lost son a firefighter.
At one point, the firefighters engage in a bacchanalian dance that comes out of nowhere, but is hypnotizing. Later, Alexis, disguised as a fellow firefighter, does a spontaneous fire-pole dance that both disgusts and mesmerizes her hose-toting colleagues.
At the heart of the story is an abused woman. French actress Agathe Rousselle, 33, delivers an uninhibited raw performance that captures the darkness inside a tortured female soul. Her gender fluidity further complicates a portrait of the roots of feminist anger.
“Titane” serves up raw scenes to offend everyone and yet, towards the end, starts turning tender as the Alexis thaws.
I can’t say I always enjoyed this film. In fact, I closed my eyes periodically, blocking the violence. But Ducournau’s and Rousselle’s sustained exploration of a wounded lady kept me transfixed.
If we want to truly understand anger, we’ve got to be willing to immerse ourselves inside a victim – and that’s where Ducournau takes us.
“Mulholland Drive” is the masterpiece, whereas “Titane” is a promising experiment by a rising director.
Perhaps “Titane 2” will spin the story of the daddy Cadillac heading down Mulholland Drive in search of its lost child.