Film Review: Titane and Mulholland Drive

Some reviewers are calling Alexis a serial killer, but director Ducournau describes the story as “the birth of love” in an abused woman who trusts no one, but eventually feels warmth rising inside. Carrying a metallic fetus serves as a reminder, Ducournau says, of the coldness in Alexis’ soul.

People who were transfixed by ending of David Lynch’s “Eraserhead,” with a grotesque baby crying, may find “Titane” a long-delayed fraternal twin, born 45 years later.

“Titane” is a horrific feminist assault on the senses that focuses on a lonely, dark lady who was nearly killed in a car crash as a young girl. Maybe her titanium metal plate is the problem?

After Alexis is assaulted and kills her attacker, she cuts her hair and tries to flee. She changes genders and poses as the lost son a firefighter.

At one point, the firefighters engage in a bacchanalian dance that comes out of nowhere, but is hypnotizing. Later, Alexis, disguised as a fellow firefighter, does a spontaneous fire-pole dance that both disgusts and mesmerizes her hose-toting colleagues.