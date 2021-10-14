Film Review: The Many Saints of Newark

The Many Saints of Newark
On HBO-MAX
(R)
Grade: B+
When Tony Soprano woke up in the morning as a kid, he didn’t go get himself a gun.
That came later.
In fact, young Tony was a bright boy with high potential. He dreamed of college.
But Tony didn’t have the best work ethic. So he took shortcuts, like cheating on tests. That mistake got him kicked out of school.
So he turned to crime, right? No, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Young Tony liked to cuddle up to mom when she read him bedtime stories. For a while, he resisted temptation. When he was offered a stolen speaker, he said no. Wouldn’t be right, he figured.
We know where he’s headed. We’re curious as to how he got there – when he crossed over.
“The Many Saints of Newark” flashes back to Tony Soprano’s formative years, his childhood.
Later, Tony would become an American anti-hero during the six “Soprano” seasons (1999-2007).
Despite all the lives that were shortened by him, he seemed to have embers of goodness burning deep inside. We saw those warm flames flickering during his counseling sessions.
In an inspired casting choice, Tony Soprano is played by Michael Gandolfini, whose dad James died of a heart attack in Rome in 2013 at age 51.
The son is the father of his dad, right?
In interviews, the young Gandolfini, now 22, is quick to point out the obvious, that he did not know Tony Soprano. He only knew his dad.
No, Michael, trust me: you knew Tony, too.
During the life and crimes of Tony Soprano, James became Tony and Tony became James.
That’s the perspective I took as I watched -- and enjoyed -- this two-hour prequel. It’s uneven and too busy, but it’s still compelling and thought-provoking.
Clearly, “Saints of Newark,” written by David Chase who also wrote the TV series, is laying the groundwork for a spin-off series.
“Saints” ends with Tony standing over the coffin that holds his “Uncle” Dickie, who was shot in the head.
As Tony touches the cold hand of his deceased mentor, we can see his future shifting from dreams of college to schemes of revenge.
“Saints” is packed with interesting characters, waiting to be fleshed out if they don’t die first.
Vera Farmiga, a treasure, plays Tony’s mom.
But the character we care most about, of course, is the “fat kid,” who will grow up to rule the neighborhood.
Life is a story of roads not taken, of invitations accepted and others declined.
Which is why traveling back into Tony Soprano’s childhood keeps us transfixed. We don’t learn enough, but we get a sense of the how nature and nurture combined to create Tony Soprano.
Teachers and parents are apt to wonder if Tony could have been “saved” -- redirected toward college, career, family.
Maybe Tony, with the right mentor, might have become an alto or a tenor, instead.