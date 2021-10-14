Film Review: The Many Saints of Newark

The Many Saints of Newark

On HBO-MAX

(R)

Grade: B+

When Tony Soprano woke up in the morning as a kid, he didn’t go get himself a gun.

That came later.

In fact, young Tony was a bright boy with high potential. He dreamed of college.

But Tony didn’t have the best work ethic. So he took shortcuts, like cheating on tests. That mistake got him kicked out of school.

So he turned to crime, right? No, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Young Tony liked to cuddle up to mom when she read him bedtime stories. For a while, he resisted temptation. When he was offered a stolen speaker, he said no. Wouldn’t be right, he figured.

We know where he’s headed. We’re curious as to how he got there – when he crossed over.

“The Many Saints of Newark” flashes back to Tony Soprano’s formative years, his childhood.

Later, Tony would become an American anti-hero during the six “Soprano” seasons (1999-2007).