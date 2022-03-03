Film Review: Cyrano

Cyrano

At The Myrna Loy

(PG-13)

Grade: B

Inspired by fond memories of “Pride and Prejudice,” I had high hopes for Joe Wright’s “Cyrano.” I hoped to add “Cyrano” to my list of musicals to watch over and over again – following such personal favorites as “Les Mis,” “Moulin Rouge” and “Cabaret.”

Alas, I didn’t fall in love with “Cyrano,” even while admiring the production and being touched by a few scenes.

Notably, I did not leave the theater humming any songs. My favorite musical moment was a collage of soldiers on the battlefield writing sad goodbye letters to their partners back home.

But the pivotal songs of love yearned/love lost never sent any shivers through my arms – my trustworthy signal that I’m being swept away.

The production, shot extravagantly in Sicily, is magnificent. The costumes received a well-deserved Oscar nomination.

And I applaud the decision to abandon the prosthetic noses of previous adaptations, in favor of an inspired variation – making the small size of Peter Dinklage the barrier to love, rather than a Pinocchian schnozz.

That decision makes the casting of Dinklage brilliant. Dinklage was born with a form of dwarfism and has spent his life fighting stereotypes surrounding small people.

The play shifts from a fantasy of a comic nose, to a multi-layered tragedy that includes disability. The story of unrequited love remains the central thread, of course, but Dinklage embodies new, welcome dimensions.

So why, then, did I only smile, but never swoon, for “Cyrano”?

Chemistry, I believe, was the barrier.

I never fully bought the love of Cyrano for Roxanne, middle C on this romantic keyboard.

I kept hoping to be pulled into the heart of one or more of the central characters. Not to be.

My disappointment is a reminder of the price of high expectations.

Better to expect nothing and be pleasantly surprised, than to hope for Anne Hathaway to dream a dream for me – and come away a suitor scorned.

Others are connecting more deeply with this adaptation of “Cyrano.” Reviews are mostly kind, and I am one of the few not raving about Dinklage’s performance.

I found Dinklage’s work full of surfaces, without sufficient depth – a too narrow range of emotion.

But, in fairness, I’m the outlier here.

The familiar story centers on Cyrano’s love for Roxanne (Haley Bennett) – a love she directs instead to handsome Christian. Cyrano agrees to help Christian win Roxanne’s heart by penning love letters for him.

Thus Roxanne falls in love with the poetic words of Cyrano, while staring into the eyes of Christian.

It’s a classic tale of unrequited love.

“My sole purpose in life is to love Roxanne,” Cyrano says. “My fate is to love her from afar.”

In “Moulin Rouge” I never doubted the love between Christian and Satine. I happily joined the call for all hearts on deck in that romance.

This time, however, I only loved the affair from afar.

