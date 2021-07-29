Filibuster reform needed to restore democracy

The League of Women Voters has a history of calling for filibuster reform to ensure a functioning democracy. In 2011, the League called for reform to end gridlock and partisan conflict in the Senate. The League supports:

• prohibiting a minority party from blocking the opening of floor debate on a bill;

• instituting a "talking filibuster," where senators must actually debate a bill on the Senate floor, not merely threaten silent holds creating gridlock;

• requiring minority parties to produce 40 actual Senate votes; and

• lowering the cloture vote threshold to bring bills to a final up-or-down vote on the Senate floor.

Why reform the filibuster now?

Today, the League seeks these same reforms. The Senate filibuster is largely a Jim Crow relic, historically used to protect the South’s dependence on slave labor and later to defend segregation and block civil rights legislation. The filibuster, with its ugly racist history of obstructing democratic equality, is threatening the landmark voting and civil rights legislation of this generation: the For the People Act. The act was passed by the House of Representatives on March 3, 2021, and sent to the U.S. Senate.