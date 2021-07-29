Filibuster reform needed to restore democracy

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedom, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” Abraham Lincoln
The League of Women Voters calls on the U.S. Senate to amend the filibuster rule that stands in the way of protecting our American democracy. The filibuster is an obstructionist tool a minority political party uses to halt business in the Senate by endlessly debating but never voting on a bill. American voters elected senators to legislate, and we want to see Congress pass laws.
Under current rules, senators far too often abuse the filibuster to delay important legislation. According to the Brookings Institute, since 1917 when modern filibuster rules were created, there have been about 2000 filibusters—half of which took place in the last 12 years. The more frequent use of the filibuster, and the increased threat of filibusters, has paralyzed the Senate. The Senate requires 60 votes to stop a filibuster debate (cloture) and proceed to a vote, in effect nullifying majority rule and requiring a super majority to pass legislation.
To overcome the obstruction by the minority, the Senate has modified filibuster rules in the past. Between 1969 and 2014 the Senate created 161 “exemptions” to the cloture rules (Brookings Institute), recognizing the filibuster was imperiling the legislative process. In 2013 the Senate allowed a simple majority vote to confirm presidential appointments and expanded simple majority confirmation to include Supreme Court nominees in 2017.
The League of Women Voters has a history of calling for filibuster reform to ensure a functioning democracy. In 2011, the League called for reform to end gridlock and partisan conflict in the Senate. The League supports:
• prohibiting a minority party from blocking the opening of floor debate on a bill;
• instituting a "talking filibuster," where senators must actually debate a bill on the Senate floor, not merely threaten silent holds creating gridlock;
• requiring minority parties to produce 40 actual Senate votes; and
• lowering the cloture vote threshold to bring bills to a final up-or-down vote on the Senate floor.
Why reform the filibuster now?
Today, the League seeks these same reforms. The Senate filibuster is largely a Jim Crow relic, historically used to protect the South’s dependence on slave labor and later to defend segregation and block civil rights legislation. The filibuster, with its ugly racist history of obstructing democratic equality, is threatening the landmark voting and civil rights legislation of this generation: the For the People Act. The act was passed by the House of Representatives on March 3, 2021, and sent to the U.S. Senate.
The For the People Act will protect the rights of all American citizens to vote in free and fair elections. It will set national standards for protecting voting rights and it encapsulates reforms that will promote a healthy and inclusive democracy. These reforms already have widespread bipartisan support across the country. But this legislation, like many others with wide public support, is being blocked from consideration in the U.S. Senate because of the undemocratic and archaic filibuster.
The opportunity to vote in free and fair elections is the most fundamental of our freedoms. Our nation deserves better. The American people are tired of seeing the filibuster used and abused to delay progress. It is time to amend the filibuster for the health and safety of our democracy.
Now is the time to act. Tell your friends, family and community to hold their senators accountable! Ask them to reform the filibuster and vote YES on the For the People Act. Make the promise of democracy true for us all!
Nancy Leifer is president of the League of Women Voters Montana. Clare Kearns and Margaret Bentwood are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters Helena.